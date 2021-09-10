Leylah Fernandez survives Aryna Sabalenka to reach US Open finals

THE GIANT-SLAYING continues for Canada's Leylah Fernandez as she officially booked her ticket to the final of the America-based Grand Slam.

The 19-year-old defeated World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4, to land her feet in the championship round of the 2021 US Open Women's Championships Friday morning, Philippine time, at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York City.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Leylah Fernandez-Aryna Sabalenka result

It has been an impressive run for the teenager heading to the finals after toppling defending champ Naomi Osaka, 2016 winner Angelique Kerber, and fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina.

Fernandez, world no. 73 came from a 1-4 deficit in the first set to tie at 4-4 after successfully sustaining her serve. But the Fil-Canadian, who only turned 19 last Monday, eventually conquered the tiebreak.

In the second set, though, the Belarusian powered through with a forehand volley winner to force a decider, 4-6.

Continue reading below ↓

The last set, tied at 4-all, was held by Sabalenka with a backhand winner, followed by a Fernandez error to break. With a match point advantage, the younger competitor broke in the 10th game to ice the win.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.