Teen prodigy Alex Eala moves up to career-best No. 4 in world rankings

FILIPINA teen Alex Eala has climbed to No. 4 in the latest world rankings released on Tuesday after winning her first Grand Slam title in the 2020 Australian Open juniors doubles tournament,

From No. 9, the 14-year-old prodigy reached the highest ranking of her career in less than a month, with a total of 1718.75 points and 71 percent overall win rate.

Eala won the 2020 Australian Open juniors girls double gold with partner Priska Nugroho from Indonesia by routing Slovenian Ziva Falkner and Matilda Mutavdzic from Great Britain last January 31.

The victory contributed a total of 750 points to her overall rankings.

In a press conference on Monday, Eala shared that it was all out commitment and hard work that paved way to bagging another victory in her athletic career.

"One of the biggest things I've learned in the Australian Open is that anyone can do it, if they work hard enough and believe in themselves," said the first from the Philippines to win a grand slam title.

"Not everyone is going to have good days. There's always going to be bad days, and you're not going to have a good day every single day. You need to learn to cope with that,” she said.