World No. 6 Tsitsipas touched by Pinoys' 'warmth, kindness'

STEFANOS Tsitsipas thanked the Philippines for his wonderful experience while playing for Greece in the Davis Cup.

In his Facebook account, Tsitsipas said he enjoyed his stay in the Philippines where he represented Greece in the 4-1 win over the hosts in their Davis Cup World Cup II playoffs at the Philippine Columbian Association shell courts.

“Thank you for putting a smile on my face every single day. Thank you for spreading kindness and generosity. Thank you for embodying and applying this warmth into your daily lives. It’s truly remarkable and a great example for every nation out there to be like you. Thank you for showing me your love and making me feel awesome,” said Tsitsipas.

“I leave a gift behind, and that’s my heart. God bless the Philippines,” he added.

The world No. 6 beat Jeson Patrombon, 6-2, 6-1, on Saturday to clinch the tie for Greece, which will move to the Davis Cup World Group II proper.

Tsitsipas also won over AJ Lim, 6-2, 6-1, last Friday to open the tie.