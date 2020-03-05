AJ Lim draws task of facing world No. 6 Tsitsipas to start Davis Cup tie

STEFANOS Tsitsipas will face AJ Lim to start off the Davis Cup World Group II tie between Greece and the Philippines on Friday at the Philippine Columbian Association (PCA) courts.

The world No. 6 Tsitsipas looks to give Greece a headstart in his match against Lim which was confirmed following a draw ceremony on Thursday at the PCA.

The first singles match begins at 11 a.m., and will be followed by the second singles match where Stefanos’ brother Petros will face Jeson Patrombon.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Continue reading below ↓

Markos Kalovelonis and Petros Tsitsipas will go up against Ruben Gonzales and Francis Casey Alcantara in the doubles slated on Saturday at 11 a.m., followed by the reverse singles between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Patrombon, and Petros Tsitsipas against Lim.

Teams can still change their nominations prior to the matches.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Davis Cup tie has drawn a lot of interest from the tennis community largely due to the presence of Tsitsipas, who was coming off a runner-up finish in the Australian Open as well as a title in a Marseille, France tournament.