Stefanos Tsitsipas rips Patrombon to clinch Greece win over PH in Davis Cup

STEFANOS Tsitsipas defeated Jeson Patrombon, 6-2, 6-1, on Saturday to help Greece clinch the tie against the Philippines in the Davis Cup World Group II playoff at the Philippine Columbian Association (PCA) courts in Paco, Manila.

The ATP No. 6 sealed Greece’s win, allowing the country to advance to the World Group II main tournament.

Ruben Gonzales and Francis Casey Alcantara earlier prevented a Greek sweep with victory in doubles.

Tsitsipas broke serve to grab a 4-2 lead and never looked back to win the first set.

Patrombon, who lost to Stefanos’ brother Petros on Friday, got off to a good start in the second set as he held serve in the second game to trail, 2-1. But Tistipas broke in the following game as well as in the sixth for a 5-1 lead.

Tsisipas got Greece to a solid start after he beat AJ Lim, 6-2, 6-1, on Friday.

Continue reading below ↓