    Tennis

    No. 14 Sofia Kenin downs top seed Ash Barty to gain Australian Open final

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Sofia Kenin of the United States has reached her first Grand Slam final by upsetting No. 1 Ash Barty on Thursday at the Australian Open.

    Kenin saved two set points in each set en route to a 7-6 (6), 7-5 victory in the semifinals at Melbourne Park.

    The 14th-seeded Kenin had never been past the fourth round at a major tournament until now.

    Barty was trying to become the first Australian woman to reach the final of the country's Grand Slam tournament since 1980.

    Kenin will face Simona Halep or Garbiñe Muguruza on Saturday.

    PHOTO: AP

