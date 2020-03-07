Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Gonzales, Alcantara beat Tsitsipas-Kalovelonis for Pinoys’ first win over Greece in Davis Cup tie

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    PHOTO: AP

    RUBEN Gonzales and Francis Casey Alcantara finally got the Philippines a victory in the Davis Cup World Group II tie against Greece after beating Petros Tsitsipas and Markos Kalovelonis, 7-6, 6-4, on Saturday at the Philippine Columbian Association courts.

    The straight-sets victory allowed the Philippines to keep its hopes alive in the tie heading into the reverse singles matches later in the afternoon.

    World No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas will look to clinch the victory in the tie in the reverse singles when he clashes with Jeson Patrombon.

    PHOTO: AP

