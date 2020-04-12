Rogers Cup women’s tournament called off due to coronavirus pandemic

THE Rogers Cup women’s tennis tournament will not be played this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tennis Canada announced the event, scheduled for Aug. 7-16 in Montreal, is off the schedule.

Quebec’s government announced on Friday that no sporting events could be held through Aug. 31, though it left the door slightly open for pro teams.

“Our priority in the management of this crisis has always been to ensure the safety and well-being of our players, fans, volunteers, partners and employees," Montreal tournament director Eugene Lapierre said. "It is thus with a heavy heart that we received this news, but we understand that this decision was necessary.”

Tennis Canada says the women’s event will return to Montreal in August 2021. Bianca Andreescu won the 2019 Rogers Cup when Serena Williams retired in the first set with a back injury.

The women’s and men’s Rogers Cup traditionally rotate between Toronto and Montreal. As of Saturday, the men’s event in Toronto in August was still on the schedule.