Rafael Nadal begins US Open bid with four-set win over wild-card entry

NEW YORK — Rafael Nadal's first US Open match since 2019 ended with a four-set victory over a player making his Grand Slam debut.

Nadal improved to 20-0 in matches at major tournaments this season by beating Australian wild-card entry Rinky Hijikata, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3, across more than three hours in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night.

Nadal did not show any serious lingering effects from the torn abdominal muscle that forced the 22-time Grand Slam champion to pull out of Wimbledon before he was supposed to play in the semifinals. That does not go down on his record as a loss, because he did not take the court for the match.

Nadal has won the US Open four times, including three years ago. He then did not return in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic or last year because of an injured left foot.

The 21-year-old Hijikata was a wild-card entry who played college tennis at North Carolina.

Emma Raducanu sent packing

Emma Raducanu's defense of her surprising 2021 US Open championship has ended with a first-round loss to Alizé Cornet.

Their match in Louis Armstrong Stadium ended with a 6-3, 6-3 score.

Raducanu is only the third woman to lose her opening match in New York a year after winning the title.

The others were 2004 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova and 2016 champion Angelique Kerber.

Raducanu dealt with blisters on her racket-holding right hand and took a medical timeout after the first set for treatment from a trainer.

She also was simply outplayed by Cornet, a 32-year-old from France who ended Iga Swiatek's 37-match winning streak at Wimbledon.

Emma Raducanu's title defense ends early. PHOTO: AP

Andrea Petkovic bows out

Andrea Petkovic shared a hug with her opponent, soaked up a warm ovation from the fans and then headed into retirement.

A little more than a week before her 35th birthday, Petkovic ended her career with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 loss to No. 13 seed Belinda Bencic.

The German won seven singles titles and reached as high as No. 9 in the rankings. She made her decision recently and teared up as she explained it afterward.

Petkovic said she still loves the game but "it's more the body that is not allowing me to play tennis anymore in a way that I want to play it, train the way I want to train, just play a full season really."

Venus eliminated

Venus Williams has been eliminated in the first round of her return to the US Open.

Williams lost 6-1, 7-6 (5) to Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium in Arthur Ashe Stadium, where younger sister Serena won a night earlier.

Venus Williams, 42, was given a wild card into the tournament she first played in 1997, where she was runner-up. She missed the event that she won in 2000 and 2001 last year with an injury.

Williams fell to 0-4 in singles matches this year. She has won at least one match every year since 1994.

