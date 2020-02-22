Pinoys brace for battle against Greece in Davis Cup World Group II playoff

THE Philippines sees action in the reformatted Davis Cup, facing Greece in a World Group II playoff round set March 6 and 7 at the Philippine Columbian Association’s Plaza Dilao clay courts in Paco, Manila.

It will be the first time the Filipinos plays against a non-Asian country since the Felix Barrientos-led Philippine team was swept by Sweden in the World Cup qualifier in 1991.

Jeson Patrombon, Francis Casey Alcantara, AJ Lim are expected to represent the country, with Fil-Ams Ruben Gonzales and Treat Huey also possibly joining the team.

The ATP Masters Indian Wells starts on March 9 and Greek top player Stefanos Tsitsipas is listed on the field, but players and local organizers of the Davis Cup are not discounting the possibility of battling against the world No. 6.

“We’re excited of the new format because our team will have an opportunity to play not just Asians but also other strong players in the world,” said Philippine non-playing captain Chris Cuarto.

Twelve home-and-away ties will be played in the World Group II simultaneous with the World Qualifiers and World Group I playoffs.

The top 12 in the World Group II playoffs will then advance to the World Group II ties in September along with losing countries from the World Group I.

The losers here will be demoted to the Regional Group III scheduled in June and July or September.