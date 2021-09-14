PH netters lament missing Davis Cup over Philta suspension

NATIONAL players rued the suspension slapped on the Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) that have kept the country from international team competitions, including the Davis Cup competitions that have resumed.

Treat Huey, Ruben Gonzales, and Niño Alcantara expressed disappointment and frustration over the situation.

“It is embarrassing that the federation has been suspended and we are not able to play Davis Cup this week. It’s heartbreaking that I don’t have the opportunity to represent the country this week and help us win and earn promotion to Group II,” said Huey.

"To have the team withdrawn from Davis Cup this year by the ITF because of the state of our tennis federation is truly sad," he added.

Gonzales said: “Playing Davis Cup and representing my country has honestly been the biggest honor of my career! And I’m looking forward to playing Davis cup again whenever that will be.”

PHOTO: Freddie Dionisio

"I’m really sad that we are banned from playing Davis Cup. A few friends of mine that are playing the tie in Jordan have messaged me asking why we are not playing and I just told them what happened and how we got banned by the ITF. I wish all the teams there good luck and I hope they stay safe during the tie.” added Alcantara.

The suspension comes after PHILTA missed ITF deadlines for the submission of reportorial requirements which should include plans for amending the constitution to increase memberships and make the association more inclusive.

The Philippine Davis Cup team was supposed to be competing in Asia-Oceania Group 3 from September 15-18 with the likes of Hong Kong, Kuwait, Jordan, Malaysia, Pacific-Oceania, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Syria and Vietnam in a bid to move back to Group 2.

