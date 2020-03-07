Philippines drops to Group III with Davis Cup loss to Greece

THE Philippines has formally been relegated to Group III of the Davis Cup after bowing to Greece, 4-1, in their tie at the Philippine Columbian Association courts in Paco, Manila.

Petros Tsitsipas beat Jed Olivarez, 6-4, 7-5, in the fifth rubber on Saturday to officially award the win to Greece to advance into the World Group II proper.

The loss has dropped the Philippines to Group III where they will be playing against Asia/Oceania countries under the new Davis Cup format.

Stefanos Tsitsipas set the tone for Greece in the tie as the world number six beat AJ Lim, 6-2, 6-1, before his brother Petros won over Jeson Patrombon, 6-2, 6-1.

Ruben Gonzales and Francis Casey Alcantara put the Philippines on the board on Saturday with a hard-fought 7-6, 6-4 win over Markos Kalovelonis and Petros Tsitsipas but Stefanos Tsitsipas clinched the tie for the visiting team as he beat Patrombon, 6-2, 6-1.