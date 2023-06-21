Philippine soft tennis team captures three bronzes in Korea Cup

THE Philippine soft tennis team delivered three bronze medals in the main draw of the Korea Cup held in Incheon.

Philippine soft tennis team performance in Korea Cup

Southeast Asian Games champions Joseph Arcilla and Bien Zoleta headline the Team Philippines medalists in one of the major events in the Asia Soft Tennis Federation calendar.

Arcilla took two bronzes in the men’s singles and the team event along with Dheo Talatayod, Samuel Nuguit, and Ryan Carpio, while Zoleta grabbed the bronze in the mixed doubles.

Zoleta, Princess Catindig, Virvien Bejosano, Christy Sanosa, and Bea Ebriega, meanwhile, bagged first place in the team event of the challenge round.

Nuguit and Sanosa copped the top spot in the men’s and women’s singles respectively.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Bejosano and Cambodian partner Mada John also captured the title in the mixed doubles, while Catindig and Franciszek Sliwa of Poland got the third position of the same division.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Next on the Asia federation calendar is the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China from October 3 to 7.