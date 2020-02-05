PH tennis lost a big supporter after death of 'healing priest' Fernando Suarez

THE Philippine tennis community is mourning the passing of Fr. Fernando Suarez.

Known to Catholics as a healing priest, Suarez passed away after suffering a heart attack while playing tennis at his home in Ayala Alabang. He was 52.

Persons who knew Suarez said the priest played tennis regularly and with a passion not just at home but wherever his work took him.

Over the years, Suarez also sponsored several tennis tournaments across the country in different divisions and age-groups.

“I have known you since I was 12 years old and every time I see you, I always see a smile in your face,” wrote Filipino netter and Southeast Asian Games doubles gold medalist Francis Casey Alcantara on his Facebook account.

“I still remember our last doubles game in Polo before I left for Thailand and [you] told me that we will continue our winning streak when I get back.”

Alcantara’s doubles partner in the SEA Games, Jeson Patrombon, recently won the men’s singles crown for the third time of the tournament named after Suarez, the PPS-PEEP Fr. Fernando Suarez Cup.

“The world and the whole Philippine tennis community will miss you Father DO,” said Alcantara.