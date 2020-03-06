Petros Tsitsipas rips Patrombon for 2-0 Greece lead in Davis Cup tie

PETROS Tsitsipas beat Jeson Patrombon, 6-2, 6-1, on Friday to give Greece a 2-0 lead in its Davis Cup World Group II playoff tie against the Philippines at the Philippine Columbian Association (PCA) courts in Paco, Manila.
The 19-year-old Tsitsipas duplicated the feat of his older brother and world No. 6 Stefanos by winning his singles match against Patrombon in straight sets.
Greece can now finish off the Philippines on Saturday with the doubles match as Petros teams up with Markos Kalovelonis against Ruben Gonzales and Francis Casey Alcantara.
“It was a very good game from start to finish,” said Petros. “I had a good mindset. I started really good. It was important for the rest of the match.”
“I personally think I played very solid. Didn’t have a lot of mistakes. From his side, I think he didn’t play his best which gave me confidence to go even more,” said Petros.