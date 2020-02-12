Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Tennis

    Perpetual Help Altas take on St. Benilde in NCAA tennis finals

    by from the wires
    2 hours ago
    Perpetual Help’s seniors tennis team takes on St. Benilde for the title after eliminating Letran.
    PHOTO: Altas Images

    UNIVERSITY of Perpetual Help and College of St. Benilde dispute the tennis championship in the NCAA Season 95 on Thursday at the Philippine Columbian Tennis Court in Paco, Manila.

    After seven years, the Altas finally made it back to the title round after beating Letran in the semifinals last Tuesday.

    Jeremiah Macias III downed CJ Mestiola, 6-0, 6-4, in the singles, while the pair of Kenneth Dumapit and Jayson Saavedra defeated Francis Sebumpan and Cholo Quintia 6-3, 6-2 in the doubles.

    CSB dethroned San Beda University in the other semis tie.

    “Finally we are back in the finals after many years, hopefully we get the plum, paghihirapan namin ito, but we’re ready against College of St. Benilde,” said coach Samuel Nuguit.

    Perpetual Help last won the tennis title in in 2013 with a team featuring Russell Arcilla Jr, Kim Sazara, Kim Polero and Ric Solon.

