    Tennis

    Top-ranked Novak Djokovic, second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas gain Dubai quarterfinals

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic beat German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber, 6-3, 6-1, on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships and remain unbeaten in 2020.

    Djokovic broke for a 4-2 lead in the first set and went 4-0 up in the second before wrapping up the win in 59 minutes. The Serb is 15-0 this year, including six wins at the ATP Cup and his run to the Australian Open title.

    "It was a great performance," Djokovic said. "I enjoyed the way I played, coming out with the right focus and tactics."

    Djokovic will next face seventh-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia, who beat Austrian qualifier Dennis Novak 6-3, 6-4.

    Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Alexander Bublik, 7-6 (1), 6-4, to set up a meeting with Jan-Lennard Struff, who needed just 39 minutes to ease past Nikoloz Basilashvili, 6-1, 6-0.


    Third-seeded Gael Monfils of France took his winning streak to 11 matches by ousting qualifier Yasutaka Uchiyama, 6-1, 6-2. Monfils is coming off victories at Rotterdam and Montpellier.

    He will face fellow Frenchman Richard Gasquet, who ousted No. 8 Benoit Paire, 6-4, 6-4.

    PHOTO: AP

