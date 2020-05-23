Thiem, Dimitrov lined up in Djokovic-organized tournaments in the Balkans

NOVAK Djokovic is planning to set up a series of tennis tournaments in the Balkan region while the sport is suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The top-ranked player's media team says the Adria Tour will start in Belgrade on June 13 and end on July 5 with Djokovic's exhibition match against Bosnian player Damir Dzumhur in Sarajevo. The other events are scheduled for the Croatian Adriatic resort of Zadar, Montenegro and Banja Luka in northern Bosnia.

Djokovic will play in all of the round robin tournaments. The other participants include Dominic Thiem and Grigor Dimitrov.

Organizers left open the possibility that the "humanitarian" tour could be played in front of spectators.

No professional tennis tournaments have been played since March. The French Open has been postponed and Wimbledon has been canceled because of the coronavirus.

