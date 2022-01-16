Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Jan 16
    Tennis

    Novak Djokovic loses appeal against deportation in Australia

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    Novak Djokovic waits at an Australian Border Force desk on his arrival at Melbourne Airport, Jan. 5, 2022.
    PHOTO: AP

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic’s hopes of playing at the Australian Open were dashed on Sunday after a court dismissed the top-ranked tennis star’s appeal against a deportation order.

    Three Federal Court judges upheld a decision made on Friday by the immigration minister to cancel the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds.

    The decision likely means that Djokovic, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, will remain in detention in Melbourne until he is deported.

    A deportation order usually also includes a three-year ban on returning to Australia.

    The minister cancelled the visa on the grounds that Djokovic’s presence in Australia may be a risk to the health and “good order” of the Australian public and “may be counterproductive to efforts at vaccination by others in Australia.”

    Djokovic’s visa was initially cancelled on Jan. 6 at Melbourne’s airport hours after he arrived to compete in the first Grand Slam of 2022.

    Continue reading below ↓

    A border official cancelled his visa after deciding Djokovic didn’t qualify for a medical exemption from Australia’s rules for unvaccinated visitors.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again