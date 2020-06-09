Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Mouratoglou, Moya, Becker, other top coaches raising funds for struggling colleagues

    by Associated Press
    Just now
    Experiences include private coaching sessions with top coaches including Serena Williams' mentor Patrick Mouratoglou.
    PHOTO: AP

    WANT a tennis lesson from coaches who work with Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer?

    Or how about from a former coach and player such as Ivan Lendl, Boris Becker or Goran Ivanisevic?

    Bidding is open from Monday through June 29 for a fundraising auction organized by the ATP and ATP Coach Programme to sell private coaching lessons.

    The money will be used to help tennis coaches who lost the chance to work while the tours have been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some donations will be given to a global COVID-19 relief fund.

