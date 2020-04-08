Philippine tennis loses a pillar with passing of Buddy Andrada

ONE of the pillars of Philippine tennis passed away on Wednesday.

Longtime Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) president Col. Salvador ‘Buddy’ Andrada died of a lingering illness as he had been undergoing dialysis at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute for several years now.

He was 83.

Also a former Philippine Sports Commission commissioner, Andrada served as head of the country’s tennis federation from 1986 until 2005.

PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

Continue reading below ↓

Just two years ago, the long-standing tennis tournament named after him, the Andrada Cup age-group meet played its final staging at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex after 30 long years.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Andrada was likewise the first Filipino to serve as president of the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF), where he was later honored as Honorary Life President.

Under Andrada's term at Philta, the Philippine Davis Cup team led by Felix Barrientos, reached the World Group qualifying round in 1991, where it lost to Sweden, 5-0.