MELBOURNE, Australia — Garbiñe Muguruza has beaten Simona Halep in straight sets to reach the Australian Open final for the first time.

Muguruza's 7-6 (8), 7-5 victory sends her to the title match against 14th-seeded Sofia Kenin of the US.

Muguruza is a former No. 1 and a two-time major champion. She won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017.

But she came to Melbourne Park as an unseeded player at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in six years.

