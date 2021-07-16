Alex Eala survives tough singles QF, advances to Milan Juniors semifinals

IN A three-hour thriller, Alex Eala proved to be tougher than her fiery foe to stay alive in Trofeo Bonfiglio.

The Filipina ace survived Sofia Costoulas of Belgium in an exhilarating three-setter, 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-4, to proceed to the semifinals of JA Milan on Friday night, Philippine time.

The match saw an intense exchange from both ends of the court from the very beginning, with a 12th-game deuce, which Eala eventually won.

Costoulas, 16, however, rallied back in the following set, taking two consecutive games to force a decider.

Alex Eala escapes Costoulas

Down by two games in the third, Eala powered through to tie the game at 4-4, before she eventually took over the match that logged in at exactly three hours.

Despite her win, the Juniors World No. 3 recorded 14 double faults.

Eala will next face either Russian Mirra Andreeva or Belgium’s Tilwith Di Girolami in the semifinals knockout.

Continue reading below ↓

She will also plays the doubles semis tonight with partner Madison Sieg as they go against Russian pair of Kira Pavlova and Diana Shnaider for a chance at the title game.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.