Alex Eala, Indonesian partner move on cusp of Aussie Open girls doubles title

ALEX EALA and partner Priska Madelyn Nugroho barged into the finals of the Australian Open juniors doubles finals following an upset of top seeds Kamilla Bartone and Linda Fruhvirtova in the semifinals on Thursday in Melbourne.

Eala and Nugroho rallied from a set down to pull the rug from under their heralded foes, 1-6, 7-5, 10-8 in a win that lasted for one hour and 22 minutes.

The 14-year-old Filipina wonder and her 16-year-old Indonesian partner will now go all-out for the championship where they face Matilda Mutavdzic of Great Britain and Slovenian Ziva Faulkner in the finals.

Eala, a scholar of the Rafa Nadal Academy, is trying to become the first Filipino to win a grand slam after Francis Casey Alcantara and partner Cheng-Peng Hsieh of Chinese Taipei won the boys doubles title during the 2009 Australian Open.

Seeded fourth, the Filipina and Indonesian teener capped their victory by coming back from a 1-7 deficit in the 10-point tie break during the third set.

Bartone, the 17-year-old from Latvia, just came from winning the girls doubles title in the last US Open along with Russian partner Oksana Selekhmeteva. The pair was also runner-up in the 2019 Wimbledon girls doubles.

Fruhvirtova is from Czech Republic.