Alex Eala makes up for singles exit with doubles win for Aussie Open semis spot

ALEX Eala was quick to make up for her early exit in the girls singles of the Australian Open juniors tournament.

The 14-year-old Filipina and Indonesian partner Priska Nugroho advanced to the semifinals of the girls doubles Wednesday after beating the seventh seed pair of Droguet and Janicijevic of France in the quarterfinals in Melbourne.

Eala and Nugroho won, 7-6 (7-2), 6-2, to reach the final four of the season’s first Grand Slam.

The victory came just a few hours after Eala was bundled out in the third round of the girls’ singles following a straight-set loss to Wong Hong Yi Cody of Hong Kong, 1-6, 3-6.

Shortly after advancing in the third round, Eala was congratulated by world no. 1 Rafael Nadal in the players’ lounge after she defeated French Julie Belgraver.

The world no. 9 ranked Filipina netter, who was with his father Michael and coach Daniel Gomez when she had the short chat with the tennis superstar, is a scholar of the Rafa Nadal Academy.

In the semis, Eala and Nugroho, seeded fourth, will have their hands full as they are up against top seed Kamilla Bartone of Latvia and Linda Fruhvirtova of Czech Republic.

Bartone, 17, is the other half of the duo that won the US Open girls doubles title last year.