All good on grass as Alex Eala wins J1 opener ahead of Wimbledon

DAYS ahead of Wimbledon, Alex Eala tested her talent on the grass viaan International Tennis Federation Grade 1 tournament.

She was quick to make her mark, dominating 18-year-old Darja Vidmanova of Czech Republic in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, in the first round of J1 Roehampton in London on Thursday morning (Philippine time).

The Filipina ace, 16, is the second seed in the tournament.

She will next face Italy’s Matilde Paoletti in the round of 30.

The juniors tournament serves as Eala’s warmup in preparation of the 2021 Wimbledon Girls, scheduled to tip off on July 5, Monday.

It is her first time joining the grass courts of the Grand Slam.

Earlier in June, Eala clinched her second Grand Slam title, winning the 2021 French Open Girls Doubles title with partner Oksana Selekhmeteva.

In Wimbledon, she's looking to bag her third.

