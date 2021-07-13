Alex Eala bags back-to-back wins in Grade A tourney in Italy

NO days off.

Right after her stint in the 2021 Wimbledon was cut short, Alex Eala wasted no time, immediately heading to Italy for another Grade A tournament.

The Filipina ace crushed her opening games at JA Trofeo Bonfiglio in Milan, winning both her singles and doubles matches in the first round, on Tuesday night, Philippine time.

Eala is first seed in both draws of the clay-court competition.

In the Girls’ Singles main draw, she easily conquered Czech Republic’s Brenda Fruhvirtova, 6-1, 6-2, to move to the second round. Fruhvirtova, who is two years younger than Eala, is Juniors World no. 67.

In the round of 32, she will next face Kayla Cross of Canada, whom she defeated during their first faceoff in J1 Villena last November 2020.

Meanwhile, in the Girls’ Doubles play, the 16-year-old Pinay sensation partnered with American Madison Sieg, Juniors World no. 16.

In the first round of the main draw, they routed the pair of Stefania Bojica from Romania and Matilde Jorge from Portugal. As in her singles match, Eala and her partner tallied a 6-1, 6-2 finish to cruise to the next round.

Alex Eala moves into second round of JA Milan

The duo will next go against Russian dio of Anastasiia Gureva and Ekaterina Maklakova.

In tennis, the JA Milan is on the same level as any Juniors Grand Slam.

At just 16 years old, Eala has already won a JA Singles and Doubles title apiece in 2019 — in JA Cape Town for singles, and, for doubles, in JA Plantation with partner Evialina Laskevich of Belarus.

The JA Milan tournament will run until July 18 2021.

Alex recently ended both her stints in Wimbledon with a second-round finish.

