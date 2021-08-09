Near-perfect game propels Alex Eala to next round in Belgium $25k pro qualifiers

FILIPINA teen tennis sensation Alex Eala nearly pulled off a flawless win, 6-0, 6-1, against Uzbekistan's Sevil Yuldasheva to move to the next round of International Tennis Federation's W25 Koksijde qualifying draw in Belgium, Sunday night (Philippine time).

Eala, WTA no. 639, recorded eight double faults in the match she dominated from the get-go. But she powered through, proving more robust on the clay despite her service errors,

In the second set, Yuldasheva, WTA no. 1421, managed to score a single game.

The Juniors World no. 2 will have to defeat WTA no. 859, Taylor Ng of United States, in the second round to officially book a spot in the main draw of the $25,000 event.

W25 Koksijde is already her 10th ITF pro tournament this year.

Alex Eala continues grind

Last January, she won her maiden title in the first leg of W15 Manacor. The search still continues for her second.

Eala also won her second Juniors Grand Slam title after conquering the French Open Doubles with Russian partner Oksana Selekhmeteva.

