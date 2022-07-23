Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Tennis

    Alex Eala fails to avenge loss to French foe, falls short of Spain final

    by Kate Reyes
    2 hours ago
    Alex Eala walks out of the W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz tournament after her semifinal loss.
    PHOTO: RNA

    ALEX Eala is out of the W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz after her semifinals loss to a familiar foe.

    Alex Eala in W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz

    The Filipina teen tennis sensation succumbed to French Jessika Ponchet, 4-6, 4-6, in the semifinals of the Spain-based $60,000 contest on Saturday night (Manila Time).

    Eala, 17, has failed to sustain her single-game lead after she won the first point of the match and led up to 3-2.

    Tied at 3-3, Pochet, 25, gained her momentum and scored two consecutive games to steal advantage at 3-5. Eala managed to hold serve at the ninth game, 4-5, before the French capped off at 4-6.

    In the following set, the game saw a see-saw up to 3-3, before Ponchet won games seven and eight to advance at 3-5. Eala attempted to regain impulse in long rally to close to 4-5, but Ponchet too strong held serve to end the match that lasted an hour and 39 minutes at 4-6.

    For their head-to-head record, this is the second time the French got the best out of the Filipina. Just last month, Ponchet dominated Eala, 2-6, 1-6, in the second round of W25 Palma del Rio.

      Eala continues the search for her third pro title after a W15 Manacor championship last 2021, and another in W25 Chiang Rai last April.

      Her best finish in the W60 category is a runner-up earlier this year.

