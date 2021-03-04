Alex Eala falls short vs Croatian foe as W25 Manacor bid comes to abrupt end

FILIPINA teen tennis prodigy Alex Eala saw her W25 Manacor journey come to an end after falling short to Jana Fett of Croatia after a thrilling decider of a 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 result on Thursday night.

Eala started the game strong, claiming the first set before Fett, ranked no. 210 in the world, rallied from a set down and claimed her momentum throughout.

The 15-year-old, however, had a gallant attempt in the third set but the 24-year-old opponent was able to maintain her pace until the end of the match that lasted two hours and 57 minutes.

Fett is the third seed of the tournament and has a career-high Women’s Tennis Association ranking of No. 97.

Meanwhile, Eala, who just began joining the pro tour last year, approached No. 763 last month. She also clinched her maiden pro title in the first leg of W15 Manacor.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos