In three-set thriller, Alex Eala escapes Russian foe, moves on to Italy quarterfinals

NEXT stop: quarterfinals.

Alex Eala overcame a tense three-setter against Ksenia Zaytseva of Russia, 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-5, to secure her spot in the quarterfinals of Trofeo Bonfiglio grls' singles on Thursday night, Philippine time, in Milan, Italy.

The first set saw a gritty back-and-forth affair, which Eala eventually survived with a deuce, 7-6(3).

Zaytseva, though, made a late comeback, taking a three-game run in the following set to force a decider against the Filipina.

From a two-game deficit in the final set, Eala, 16, rallied to win four straight games to secure the lead and eventually seal up the match at 7-5.

The Pinay ace proved to be stronger in the long game, which lasted for two hours and 50 minutes.

Foe to face Alex Eala again in doubles QF

But this isn't the last Eala will see of Zaytseva. The Juniors world no. 3 will again face the Russian at the doubles quarterfinals tonight with American partner Madison Sieg.

Zaytseva, Juniors world no. 44, is joined by another Russian, Yaroslava Bartashevich.

In the singles quarterfinals, she will next face Sofia Costoulas of Belgium.

