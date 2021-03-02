Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Mar 2
    Tennis

    Alex Eala ventures on her third $25k pro tiff 

    by Kate Reyes
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Courtesy of Rafa Nadal Academy

    IT'S business as usual for Filipina ace Alex Eala as she takes on her fifth consecutive International Tennis Federation pro tournament on Wednesday.

    Fresh off her stint at the W25 Grenoble France last month, where she reached quarterfinals, the 15-year-old is to face Simona Waltert from Switzerland in the opener of W25 Manacor in Mallorca, Spain.

    It is the teen sensation’s third $25,000 in her pro career, and her second this year.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      She’s entitled to one more tournament of this kind after qualifying in the junior exempt program, where the top juniors players at the end of the year get the opportunity to play a number of pro competitions.

      While Eala is ranked No. 763 in the Women’s Tennis Association, 20-year-old Waltert boasts a No. 284 rank.

      The Filipina, who currently holds the World No. 3 in the Juniors, earned her first maiden pro title last January in the first leg of the W15 Manacor.

      Continue reading below ↓

      Meanwhile, Waltert won her latest in the second leg of the same tournament also last January.

      Eala ended her three recent tourneys as a quarterfinalist.

      MORE FROM SPIN
      MORE FROM SPIN

        Continue reading below ↓
        Recommended Videos
        Read Next
        read more stories about:
        Sorry, no results found for
        Read the Story →
        PHOTO: Courtesy of Rafa Nadal Academy

        • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
        POLL

          Retake this Poll
          • Quiz

          Quiz Result
          Take this Quiz Again