Alex Eala ventures on her third $25k pro tiff 

IT'S business as usual for Filipina ace Alex Eala as she takes on her fifth consecutive International Tennis Federation pro tournament on Wednesday.

Fresh off her stint at the W25 Grenoble France last month, where she reached quarterfinals, the 15-year-old is to face Simona Waltert from Switzerland in the opener of W25 Manacor in Mallorca, Spain.

It is the teen sensation’s third $25,000 in her pro career, and her second this year.

She’s entitled to one more tournament of this kind after qualifying in the junior exempt program, where the top juniors players at the end of the year get the opportunity to play a number of pro competitions.

While Eala is ranked No. 763 in the Women’s Tennis Association, 20-year-old Waltert boasts a No. 284 rank.

The Filipina, who currently holds the World No. 3 in the Juniors, earned her first maiden pro title last January in the first leg of the W15 Manacor.

Meanwhile, Waltert won her latest in the second leg of the same tournament also last January.

Eala ended her three recent tourneys as a quarterfinalist.

