Waltert, Eala headed for a rematch in Alex's fourth pro series this year

ONTO the next!

Filipina teen tennis prodigy Alex Eala is set to open her sixth straight professional tournament this year, taking on another W15 Manacor this Wednesday.

She will again face 20-year-old Simona Waltert of Switzerland in the first round of the 32-player pool of the International Tennis Federation World Tour event. This is already Eala's fourth $15,000 tourney this year.

This isn’t the first time she will encounter the Swiss netter. In fact, in her most recent tiff, the 15-year-old dominated Waltert, 6-1, 6-4, in the first round of the W15 Manacor, before she was cut short by Jana Fett of Croatia in the following round.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Waltert boasts a Women’s Tennis Association ranking of No. 284, 479 places higher than Eala’s No. 763.

The match will be held at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain.

Last January, both Eala and Waltert won separate titles in first and second legs of the same W15 Manacor tournament.

Continue reading below ↓

It was the Filipina’s maiden Women’s title since she began joining pro series last year.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN