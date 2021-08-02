Alex Eala earns a wild card entry to her first WTA 250 in Romania

AFTER a sensational juniors stint in Trofeo Bonfiglio in Milan, Italy, Alex Eala is back to carry on her journey in the pros.

The Filipina teen tennis sensation earned herself a wild card entry to the Winners Open 2021 singles main draw at Cluj Napoca in Romania.

It will be her first WTA 250 event in her career since she entered professional competition last year. She’s currently ranked No. 634 in the WTA.

In an Instagram post, the Rafa Nadal Academy shared that the 16-year-old has already landed in the country and is off to play in the clay.

Continue reading below ↓

“The #rnaplayer @alex.eala is ready to compete at her first @wta main draw at the @winnersopen Cluj-Napoca in Romania‼️‼️ Best of luck Alex! VAMOS,” it said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Alex Eala embarks on new pro journey

The tournament will kick off from August 2 to August 8. Eala still awaits for her opponent in the round of 32.

Last month, Eala nabbed both the singles and doubles title in a Grade A tournament.

Earlier this year, the World Juniors No. 2 also saw action in the 2021 Miami Open, a WTA 1000, after earning a wild card entry as well.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.