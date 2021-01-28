Alex Eala sustains momentum, upsets home bet to reach another Spain quarterfinal

FRESH OFF her first-ever International Tennis Federation (ITF) Womens Singles title, Alex Eala continues to be unstoppable, winning her seventh straight game overall.

The 15-year-old Filipina ace stunned Spanish Alba Carrillo Marin in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3, on Thursday night to secure a quarterfinal berth in the second leg of the W15 Manacor in Mallorca, Spain.

Eala, who entered as a Junior Reserve player, was quick to pick up her pace in the first set, sustaining her momentum until the second to overpower the 24-year-old with her swift left-hand strokes in the match that lasted for one hour and 23 minutes.

It was a big win for Eala as she toppled Marin, who holds a WTA rank of 547, and No. 56 in ITF. Meanwhile the Filipina netter, who only turned pro last year, is at 1670 (ITF) and 1190 (WTA).

She now moves on to the quarterfinals, where she will face seventh-seeded Swiss Ylena In-Albon.

