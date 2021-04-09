Alex Eala ends Swiss stint with loss to home bet Simona Waltert

THE quarterfinals ticket slipped away from Alex Eala after home bet Simona Waltert beat her in three sets, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, in the third round of ITF W60 in Bellinzona, Switzerland, early Friday morning (Philippine time).

Despite a very strong start in the first set, where she dominated early to a 4-1 lead, Eala lost her momentum to the 20-year-old WTA no. 284.

This game also marks the third matchup this year between the 15-year-old Pinoy netter and the Swiss foe. also puts a 1-2 record on the 15-year-old’s head-to-head with the Swiss lady. They had previously clashed at the W15 Manacor.

While the Filipina was able to turn the tables in the second set, Waltert walked away with the decider in a match that lasted 2 hours and 18 minutes.

Alex, currently at WTA no. 715, recorded 11 double faults in the game. This third-round finish is her best one yet in the category.

Under the junior exempt program, Eala is still entitled to one $25,000 and one $60,000 contests in the women’s.

She clinched her maiden pro title last January in the first leg of the W15 Manacor in Mallorca, Spain.