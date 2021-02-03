Alex Eala shows strong start in final leg of W15 ITF tourney

FILIPINA tennis ace Alex Eala commences yet another strong-looking run after she routed Ana Lantigua De La Nuez of Spain, 6-0, 6-2, on Wedneday night, in the opener of the third and final leg of the International Tennis Federation’s W15 Manacor, in Mallorca, Spain.

Eala pulled off a perfect first set against the 20-year-old hometown bet, where she had a single service ace on top of 4/6 break points won.

De La Nuez was held off to just a two points in the whole match as the Pinay sensation sustained momentum to move to the second round (round of 16) in the last lap of the $15,000 contest.

Although De La Nuez was unseeded in the tournament, she has played over a hundred professional games in her young career. She’s currently ranked No. 52 in the ITF, and No. 619 in the World Tennis Association (WTA).

However, the win would ultimately belong to the 15-year-old daughter of former national swimmer Rizza Maniego.

The Juniors World No. 3 earlier won the championship title in the first leg, while she logged in a quarterfinals finish in the second.

Recently, Eala also cracked the WTA top 1000, landing No. 942, an improvement of 248 places.

