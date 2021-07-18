A twin triumph: After doubles feat, Alex Eala prevails in Milan singles

ALEX Eala just clinched back-to-back championships in Italy.

After grabbing the Girls' doubles trophy last night, the Filipina ace rose to the occasion to take the girls' Singles title on Sunday evening.

Eala crushed Nikola Bartunkova of Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-3, to conquer JA Trofeo Bonfiglio in Milan, Italy.

The victory makes it four JA titles under Eala's belt (six, if we include her two Grand Slams). Her first two were JA Cape Town in South Africa and JA Plantation in Florida.

The Juniors World No. 3 dominated from the get-go, taking a quick 5-1 in the first set and capping it off at 6-3.

Despite a couple of service errors, the following set proceeded just as smoothly.

Eala was able to maintain her winning momentum, leaving her foe scoreless up to 3-0 in the first three games of the second set.

Bartunkova, Juniors World no. 60, rallied back, getting up to 5-3 before Eala eventually sealed the win at 6-3, at just one hour and 49 minutes of play time.

Alex Eala improves world standings

The win also set 1-1 in their head-to-head record as Eala succumbed to Bartunkova the first time they faced each other in an International Tennis Federation World Juniors Tennis Finals in 2019.

Her ITF points are expected to increase as well.

