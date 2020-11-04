15-year-old Alex Eala opens Castellon pro journey with big win

AFTER her gallant semifinals finish at the Roland Garros French Open tournament last month, Alex Eala takes no breaks as she jumpstarts her journey in the Castellon Pro (with $15,000 on the line) beginning November 3.

To open her campaign, the 15-year-old Filipina, who entered as a junior reserve player, defeated 24-year-old Alba Carrillo Marin, 6-1, 7-6 (2) of Spain on Tuesday (Wednesday morning, Manila time).

The tournament is the third Women’s Pro stint this year, following Melilla Pro in September (where she made it to the first round of the main draw) and Monastir early in March.

Her opponent Marin is currently ranked No. 56 at the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour Rankings, while Eala still stands at World No. 2 in the Girls.

The Rafa Nadal Academy scholar will next face 17-year-old Russian Oksana Selekhmeteva on Thursday (Philippine time).

Team Eala earlier disclosed that they’re looking to join more pros and juniors tournament this year.

Eala has revealed in past interviews that she’s always preferred playing on a hard surface but is slowly adjusting to clay. Both the French Open and the Castellon Pro are played on that surface.