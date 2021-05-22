Alex Eala falls short in first-ever doubles pro finals

IN A gallant attempt against 25-year-old foes, Filipina teen tennis ace Alex Eala and Russian partner Oksana Selekhmeteva fell short, 3-6, 5-7, in the finals match of the W25 Platja D’Aro in Spain on Saturday evening (Manila time).

Despite starting strong in the opening minutes of each set, the 15-year-old and 18-year-old could not withstand the twin assaults of Justina Mikulskyte of Lithuania and Oana Georgeta Simion of Romania, succumbing in straight sets.

In the second set, they came as close to 5-5, but their opponents were able to close the game out at 5-7.

The Filipina and Russian pair had a hard time sustaining their momentum against the older duo.

Nevertheless, the finals appearance bodes well for Alex Eala. This is her fist-ever doubles tournament in the professional circuit. In the juniors doubles, she has an Australian grand slam under her belt, with Indonesian partner Priska Nugroho.

For this W25, she was stopped in her singles tiff with a second round loss to home bet Irene Burillo Escorihuela, 2-6, 4-6, last Friday.

The world juniors no. 3 is turning 16 on Sunday.