    Sat, Jul 3
    Tennis

    Alex Eala ends J1 stint after quarterfinals upset

    by Kate Reyes
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Michael Eala
    PHOTO: Michael Eala

    TWO days before she makes her Wimbledon debut, Filipina ace Alex Eala drops out of J1 Roehampton after a quarterfinals upset.

    The 16-year-old tennister suffered an embarassing loss to Czech Republic's Linda Fruhvirtova, 4-6, 1-6, in the quarterfinals round of the International Tennis Federation Juniors' Grade A tournament in London Saturday morning (Philippine time).

    The stint served as the Juniors World No. 3's warmup as she suits up for Wimbledon 2021 on Monday.

    Fruhvirtova is Juniors World No. 14.

    Alex Eala gears up for Wimbledon

    Earlier that day, Eala defeated Germany's Mara Guth, 6-4, 6-2, in the third round. It is also the third time the Filipina beat Guth in her career.

    Eala, second-seeded in Wimbledon, is looking to bag her third Grand Slam title as she joins both Singles and Doubles of the grass courts tournament.

    Last June, she won her second after conquering the 2021 Roland Garros French Open Girls' Doubles with partner Oksana Selekhmeteva.

    She clinched her maiden Grand Slam last year in the 2020 Australian Open Girls' Doubles with Priska Nugroho.

