Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Oct 16
    Tennis

    Alex Eala reaches main draw of WTA 250 event in Tunisia

    Alex Eala gets back at old French rival
    by Luisa Morales
    Just now
    undefined
    PHOTO: Alex Eala Facebook

    ALEX Eala exacted revenge on Frenchwoman Elsa Jacquemot to reach the main draw of WTA 250 event Jasmin Open in Monastir, Tunisia on Sunday.

    Eala, who fell to Jacquemot in the 2020 French Open semifinals, got the better of her rival this time, 6-1, 5-7, 6-1.

    See Alex Eala falls short against home bet to settle for bronze in Asiad debut

    The Asian Games bronze medalist recovered from the second-set slip to finish off Jacquemot.

    Eala faces a tall task in her Round of 32 match against No. 2 seed Elise Martens on Tuesday.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Eala also plays in the doubles tournament the same day with Romanian partner Oana Gavrila against the second-seeded pair of Cristina Bucsaa and Bibiane Schoofs.

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Alex Eala Facebook

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again