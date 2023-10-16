Alex Eala reaches main draw of WTA 250 event in Tunisia

ALEX Eala exacted revenge on Frenchwoman Elsa Jacquemot to reach the main draw of WTA 250 event Jasmin Open in Monastir, Tunisia on Sunday.

Eala, who fell to Jacquemot in the 2020 French Open semifinals, got the better of her rival this time, 6-1, 5-7, 6-1.

The Asian Games bronze medalist recovered from the second-set slip to finish off Jacquemot.

Eala faces a tall task in her Round of 32 match against No. 2 seed Elise Martens on Tuesday.

Eala also plays in the doubles tournament the same day with Romanian partner Oana Gavrila against the second-seeded pair of Cristina Bucsaa and Bibiane Schoofs.

