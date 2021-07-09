Wimby Woes: After singles, Alex Eala also falls short in doubles

ALEX Eala has officially ended her journey at the Wimbledon.

The Filipina ace and partner Priska Madelyn Nugroho surrendered to Swiss Chelsea Fontenel and Ashlyn Krueger of USA, in a thrilling tiebreak, 4-6, 6-4, [11]-[9], on Friday morning (Philippine Time), in London.

Both Eala and Nugroho were coming off a Singles loss.

Double whammy for Alex Eala

Earlier in the day, the 16-year-old netter suffered a defeat in the Girls' Singles main draw after an upset to Ane Mintegi Del Olmo of Spain, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5, in just the second round, ending her run.

In doubles play, the unseeded foes were quick to dominate in the first set, to gain an advantage in the match.

The Asian pair, however, quickly powered back in the following set, tying at 4-4, before they won two consecutive games 9 and 10 to force a tiebreak.

In the count-to-ten tiebreaker, the match had seen a back and forth affair until the Swiss and American came quicker to reach 11-9 to finish off Eala and Nugroho in the match that lasted one hour and 36 minutes.

The stint was Eala's first time in the grass-courts Grand Slam, while it is already her second pairing with Nugroho, whom she won the 2020 Australian Open Girls' Doubles championship with.

The search is still on for her third Grand Slam title.

Less than a month prior to the Wimbledon, Eala won her second GS in the 2021 French Open Girls' Doubles with partner Oksana Selekhmeteva.

