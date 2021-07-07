Alex Eala, Priska Nugroho ace Wimbledon doubles opener

THE ACE came easy for Alex Eala and partner Priska Madelyn Nugroho as they opened their 2021 Wimbledon Girls’ Doubles journey.

The pair of Filipina and Indonesian handily overpowered the duo of Japanese Erika Matsuda and USA’s Valencia Xu, 6-0, 6-0, Wednesday night (Philippine time), in London.

The match was supposed to happen yesterday night, but was canceled due to rainfall in the area.

Eala 16, and Nugroho, 18, established a very strong start, perfecting the first set and recording two service aces. It only took them 15 minutes to get an advantage in the match.

In the second set, the tournament third seeds maintained their winning momentum and took over the match, taking all the six games and holding their foes scoreless on the leaderboards.

The whole match only lasted 32 minutes.

Eala and Nugroho are the 2020 Australian Girls’ Doubles winners, on a mission to bag another Grand Slam in Wimbledon.

Continue reading below ↓

Last month, Eala also clinched her second Grand Slam title in the 2021 French Open Girls’ Doubles with Russian Oksana Selekhmeteva.

Moving to the second round, the Asian pair will face either Chelsea Fontenel of Swiss and Ashlyn Krueger of United States or Oceane Babel of France and Evialina Laskevich of Belarus.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Meanwhile in the singles tourney, Eala is likewise in the second round, awaiting the schedule of her next match.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.