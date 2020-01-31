Alex Eala, Indonesian partner capture Australian Open junior doubles title

ALEX Eala earned a piece of history as she and Indonesian partner Priska Madelyn Nugroho bagged the Australian Open junior doubles title Friday at Melbourne Park.

The fourth-seeded pair made short work of the European tandem of Slovenian Ziva Falkner and Britain's Matilda Mutavdzic, 6-1, 6-2, in the finals.

Eala, ranked ninth in the world, became the first Filipino to win a juniors grand slam after Francis Casey Alcantara also bagged the Australian Open boys doubles crown in 2009 in tandem with Hsieh Cheng-peng of Chinese Taipei.

PHOTO: alex eala on facebook

