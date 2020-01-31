Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Jan 31
    Tennis

    Alex Eala, Indonesian partner capture Australian Open junior doubles title

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: alex eala on facebook

    ALEX Eala earned a piece of history as she and Indonesian partner Priska Madelyn Nugroho bagged the Australian Open junior doubles title Friday at Melbourne Park.

    The fourth-seeded pair made short work of the European tandem of Slovenian Ziva Falkner and Britain's Matilda Mutavdzic, 6-1, 6-2, in the finals.

    Eala, ranked ninth in the world, became the first Filipino to win a juniors grand slam after Francis Casey Alcantara also bagged the Australian Open boys doubles crown in 2009 in tandem with Hsieh Cheng-peng of Chinese Taipei.

    Continue reading below ↓

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: alex eala on facebook

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again