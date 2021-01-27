Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Eala picks up from where she left off, nips No. 2 seed to start new Spain tilt

    by Kate Reyes
    1 Hour ago

    JUST three days after bagging her first-ever International Tennis Federation Women's title, Alex Eala opened another tournament with a bang, beating second-seeded Mirjam Bjorklund of Sweden to jumpstart her W15 Manacor tourney in Spain on Wednesday.

    The 15-year-old Filipina started strong taking the first set before the 22-year-old foe bounced back in the second. Eala, however, was able to prevent forcing a decider in a match that eventually ended tallying scores of 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

    Bjorklund is currently ranked 315 in the WTA and 250 in ITF Singles. Meanwhile, Eala is at No. 1190 and 1670, respectively -considering she only began joining the pro last year.

    This is only her second tournament this 2021 after her the first $15,000 race also in Mallorca just last weekend, where she clinched the title despite being the youngest competitor.

    The Filipina, who entered as a Junior Reserve, now moves to the second round (round of 16) with opponent and schedule still pending.

