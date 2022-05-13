Alex Eala wins big in SEA Games debut

DAY TWO into the 31st Southeast Asian Games, and the Philippine tennis team is already on its way to a medal match.

Bannered by the former Juniors World No. 2 Alex Eala, the Pinay netters toppled Malaysia, 2-0, in round 1 of their team match at the Hanaka Sports & Entertainment Center in Bac Ninh, Vietnam, Friday.

The two-time Juniors Grand Slam title-holder won big, 6-1, 6-4, over her Malaysian foe to sweep the women's play.

Her teammate, Marian Jade Capadocia, also won her match, 7-5, 6-4, earlier in the day.

Alex Eala, rest of tennis team assured of bronze

Alongside Eala and Capadocia in the PH women's tennis team are Hope Rivera and Jenaila Rose Prulla.

Their victory assured the Philippines at least a bronze medal in the women's tennis.

Eala, WTA no. 397, is the second highest ranking female player in Southeast Asia, trailing Vietnam’s Chanelle Van Nguyen who's 10 levels higher at 387th.

