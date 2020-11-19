Alex Eala nails first W25 pro tournament opener, wins big against older foe

NOW on her fourth pro tournament this year, Alex Eala once again made her impact on the clay.

The young Pinay netter engineered a 6-3, 7-6 blowout over 20-year-old opponent Francesca Jones in the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria opening on Wednesday night (Manila time).

After defeating the American bet, who's ranked 241 in the WTA, the 15-year-old now moves to the second round of the W25 tournament — her first $25,000 series in the professional level.

Eala recorded 53 percent of total points won from 37/65 first serve, and 8/15 breakpoints.

In a Facebook post, Eala expressed delight about her win, but she also offered a few words of encouragement to those affected by the devastation of the recent typhoons.

"Happy with this good start in my first 25k Pro Tournament! I saw some photos and videos of the flooding from the typhoons which have hit the Philippines in the last 3 weeks. I pray that everyone recovers fast," she said.

Last month, Eala also made waves in the first round of Castellon Pro, before the competition was eventually cancelled due to weather difficulties.

She will next face 21-year-old Lara Salden of Belgium, 246 seed in the WTA, on Thursday night.

Her school, Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain, also congratulated her in a social media post.

In previous interviews with Spin.ph, Team Eala disclosed that they’re looking to join more pros and juniors tournament this year.