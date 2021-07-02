Well into Wimby warmup, Alex Eala bags second win in J1 grass

ALWAYS quick to adjust, Alex Eala is already approaching the third round of J1 Roehampton after dominating Italy’s Matilde Paoletti, 6-2, 6-0, Friday morning.

This is now her second straight win on the grass courts in London.

The International Tennis Federation Grade 1 tournament serves as her practice grounds as she accustoms herself to grass play prior to the 2021 Wimbledon Girls Juniors tipoff in July 5.

The 16-year-old Eala will next face Mara Guth, 18, of Germany in the following round.

Alex Eala's third time to face Guth

In their head to head record, Eala has already defeated Guth twice over the last two years: on the hard courts of JA Osaka in 2019, then on clay during the 2020 French Open.

The Juniors world no. 3 also suited up for the doubles of the same competition.

She and her partner, Priska Madelyn Nugroho (with whom she bagged an Australian Open Girls Doubles crown with last year) lost in the second round.

Eala is hoping to gain her momentum as she debuts in the Wimbledon Grand Slams next week. She's looking to bag her third Grand Slam title in the said tournament.

