Alex Eala, US partner power on to JA Milan doubles finals

THE FILIPINA ace is off for another Juniors title run.

Alex Eala and partner Madison Sieg of USA conquered their semifinals match against Russian pair of Kira Pavlova and Diana Shnalder, 6-3, 6-4, to take their shot at the title match of Trofeo Bonfiglio in Milan, Italy on Friday midnight, Philippine time.

The tournament top seeds were leading throughout the faceoff, gaining an easy advantage after a strong start in the first set, where they limited their fifth-seeded opponents to just three games.

Coming into the second set, Eala and Sieg, both 16 years old, sustained their momentum to dominate the match that lasted one hour and 18 minutes.

Alex Eala now on to doubles finals

For the first time in a while, Eala recorded zero double faults in a single match. They also won 6 of 10 of their break points.

They now move to the finals round for a chance to take the International Tennis Federation Juniors title as they go against unseeded pair of Croatia’s Lucija Bagaric and Belgium’s Sofia Costoulas, whom Eala defeated in her Singles quarterfinals match.

Meanwhile, she also plays her Singles semifinals on Saturday against Russian Mirra Andreeva.

Eala is looking to bag her third ITF Juniors title. She won her first two in JA Plantation and JA Cape Town both in 2019.

